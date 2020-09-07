Outlook on the Transport Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transport Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global transport market is expected to decline from $6020.4 billion in 2019 to $5938.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $7500.8 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Transport global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transport market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the transport market with other segments of the transport market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, transport indicators comparison.

The transport market consists of sales of transportation equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce equipment for transporting people and goods.Transportation equipment is a type of machinery.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global transport market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global transport market.



Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by transportation manufacturing companies for faster creation of physical prototypes and reduce manufacturing defects. Virtual reality is use of computer technology to create a computer stimulated experience and augmented reality is real environment objects supplemented with computer-generated information through sensory inputs. These technologies benefit the manufacturing process by reducing rework, increasing quality, lower labor costs, meet timelines, improving safety, streamline collaboration, design analysis approach, improve accuracy, aid in project management and presentation of product plans. Major transportation manufacturing companies utilizing AR and VR technologies are. Toyota Motor, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Daimler AG, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Transport Market Trends And Strategies

8. Transport Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Transport Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Transport Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Transport Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Transport Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11. Transport Market Segments

11.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts; Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts; Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors

11.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Motorcycle And Bicycle; Passenger Car; Commercial Vehicle

11.3. Global Train And Components Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Manufacture of Locomotives, Wagons, & Other Rolling Stock; Manufacture of Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles

11.4. Global Trailer Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dry Vans; Refrigirated Trailers; Tank Trailers; Flatbed Trailers; Lowboy Trailers; Other Trailers

11.5. Global Motor Home Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling; Van And Minivan Conversions

11.6. Global Travel Trailer And Camper Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Travel Trailer; Camper

11.7. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ship Building And Repairing; Boat Building And Repairing

12. Transport Market Metrics

12.1. Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Transport Market



14. Western Europe Transport Market



15. Eastern Europe Transport Market



16. North America Transport Market



17. South America Transport Market



18. Middle East Transport Market



19. Africa Transport Market



20. Transport Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Toyota Motor

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Volkswagen Group

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. General Motors

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Daimler AG

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Ford Motor

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Transport Market

22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Transport Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Transport Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Transport Market In 2023- Growth Strategies

23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher

24. Copyright And Disclaimer



