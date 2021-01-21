Outlook on the Vaccine Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Market By Technology, Indication, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine market accounted for $32,463 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $54,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Vaccine is a biological preparation that is administered to produce acquired immunity in patients. Administration of vaccines aids to enhance the immune response against a specific pathogen. Vaccinations play a key role in sustaining people's health across different countries; hence, they are used in various national disease-prevention strategies. Due to the increased occurrence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases, the demand for vaccines has grown over the past few years. Vaccinations are primarily provided to people of different ages, improving their immune system during their lives and ensuring defense against various forms of infectious diseases.



It is estimated that vaccine market is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period as there has been an increase in adoption in several countries across the globe by national immunization programs. In addition, surge in pneumococcal, meningococcal disease outbreaks in several countries has led to upsurge in demand for meningococcal vaccines, which further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of new vaccines and recall of several products due to contamination are expected to impede the market growth. In contrast, high population base in emerging markets and global increase in healthcare spending provides significant growth opportunities for the meningococcal vaccine market.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as well-equipped & better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate for vaccine products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness about vaccination. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential due to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.



The global vaccine market is segmented on the basis of technology, indication, end user, and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into recombinant & conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. By indication, the market is classified into pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus, meningococcal disease, rotavirus, varicella; diphtheria, pertussis, & tetanus (DPT), polio, hepatitis, measles; mumps, & rubella (MMR), and other indications. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers. By region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The key players operating in the vaccine market include Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the countries in Latin America is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

is provided to determine the existing opportunities. The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.2.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Research

1.3.2. Secondary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.1.1. Top Winning Strategies, 2019

3.2. Top Player Positioning

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Vaccine Industry/Market

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

3.4.1.2. Surge in Immunization Programs Across the Globe

3.4.1.3. Increase in R&D Activities to Develop New Vaccine

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Longer Timelines Required for Vaccine Production

3.4.2.2. High Cost Associated With the Development of Vaccine

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growth Opportunities in the Emerging Markets

3.4.3.2. Increase in Healthcare Spending

3.4.4. Impact Analysis

3.1. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Vaccine Market

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Vaccine Market, by Technology

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccine

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Inactivated Vaccines

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Live Attenuated Vaccines

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Toxoid Vaccines

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Other Vaccines

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Vaccine Market, by Indication

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Pneumococcal Disease

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Influenza

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2.`Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Human Papilloma Virus

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Meningococcal Disease

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Rotavirus

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Varicella, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (Mmr)

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.8. Diptheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (Dpt)

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.9. Polio

5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.10. Hepatitis

5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.11. Other Indications

5.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Vaccines Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Pediatric Vaccines

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Adult Vaccines

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Travelers Vaccines

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Global Vaccine Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Astrazeneca plc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Performance

8.2. Csl Limited

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.3. Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.3.1. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Johnson & Johnson

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Novavax, Inc.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.8. Pfizer Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Sanofi S. A.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drlhtn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

