Outlook on the Weather Monitoring System Global Market to 2028 - Deployment of Wind Turbines & Solar Panels to Generate Renewable Energy Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weather Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The weather monitoring system market is expected to reach US$ 2,932.92 million by 2028 from US$ 2,932.92 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The weather monitoring system market is broadly segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). APAC held the largest market share in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing uptake of these systems by the aviation and the energy & power industries and the rising technology developments, such as AI and IoT-based weather monitoring systems, are fueling this market. Airport authorities are investing significantly in the modernization of airports across North America, creating lucrative business opportunities for the market players. Moreover, with the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, the governments in the region are emphasizing clean energy, owing to which the deployment of solar and wind power plants is likely to increase in the near future.

For instance, in March 2021, the US government announced to become carbon neutral by 2050. Also, Canada plans to be carbon neutral by 2050. The deployment of solar and wind power projects is gaining significant traction across the region due to various initiatives taken by the North America governments. Thus, the growing deployment of renewable energy projects would create ample growth opportunities for the weather monitoring system market. Moreover, the increasing number of smart cities across North America is boosting the market in the region.



In Europe, German airport authorities have invested significant amounts in renovating the airports with advanced technologies, including weather monitoring systems. The development of wind and solar projects is increasing in Europe. For instance, in November 2021, TotalEnergies announced the largest solar project in Gien, France. The project would generate about 64 GW of solar power per year. Thus, these factors are acting as significant drivers for the weather monitoring system market in Europe. The MEA is enriched with fossil fuel deposits, which have also been one of the primary sources of national income.

The Saudi Arabia government is currently emphasizing diversifying its economy and supporting the development of non-oil sectors, such as manufacturing and aviation. The increasing trading activities will lead to the development of new ports. For instance, in May 2021, Hutchison Ports and Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries announced the development of a multi-purpose port in Jazan City, Saudi Arabia. Thus, the factors mentioned above are driving the weather monitoring system market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market players experienced supply chain disruptions in 2020 due to various government regulation measures. The crisis also affected their production performances in that year. However, from the Q4 of 2020, the supply chains of weather monitoring systems stabilized, and market players began to expand from 2021.



Baron Services, inc.; Aeron Systems Private Limited; NVIS Technologies PVT. Ltd.; Logics POWERAMR; Boltek; Free Spirits Green Labs Private Limited; Telegrafia A.S.; Trinity Touch; Vaisala; and Trafitek are the key players in the global weather monitoring system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Weather Monitoring System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Weather Monitoring System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Facial Recognition Solutions in Aviation Industry

5.1.2 Using Weather Forecasting to Enable Disaster Management

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complexity of Weather Forecasting Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Deployment of Wind Turbines & Solar Panels to Generate Renewable Energy

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Penetration of IoT-based WMS

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Weather Monitoring System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Weather Monitoring System Market Overview

6.2 Weather Monitoring System Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Weather Monitoring System Market Volume Forecast and Analysis

6.4 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Weather Monitoring System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Weather Monitoring System Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Weather Monitoring System Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Weather Monitoring System Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Meteorology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Meteorology: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Energy and Power

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Energy and Power: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Transportation

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Transportation: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Aviation

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Aviation: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Weather Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Weather Monitoring System Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Weather Monitoring System Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 SAM Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Vaisala

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Trinity Touch

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Trafitek Solutions Private Ltd.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Telegrafia a.s.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Boltek Lightning Detection Systems

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Free Spirits green Labs Pvt Ltd

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Nvis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Aeron Systems Private Limited

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Logics PowerAMR Pvt. Ltd.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Baron Services, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuy3fq

