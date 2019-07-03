Outlook on the World Market for Healthcare Information Software (2019-2024): On-premises Deployment Models Dominate the Market, Holding the Largest Share

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook on the World Market for Healthcare Information Software (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global healthcare information software market reached a value of approximately US$ 21 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach around US$ 32 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global healthcare information software market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Over the past several years, healthcare information software has gained immense popularity in hospitals and medical centres. Hectic lifestyles coupled with increasing consumption of fast foods has led to an increase in the lifestyle diseases across the world. This is one of the primary factors that has broadened the growth prospects of the global healthcare information software market.



Apart from this, several technological innovations in healthcare information software such as automated quality control, are also facilitating the demand for healthcare information software.



Market Summary



Based on deployment model, the market has been segmented as on-premise and cloud. Currently, on premises dominates the market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical research centers and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America represents the biggest market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, 3M Health, McKesson, Philips Healthcare, Agfa Gevaert, Allscripts, Dell, Epic Systems, NextGen Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Neusoft, InterSystems, Cerner, Carestream Health and Meditech.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global healthcare information software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global healthcare information software market?

Which are the popular product types in the global healthcare information software market?

What are the key application segments in the global healthcare information software market?

What are the price trends of healthcare information software?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global healthcare information software market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global healthcare information software market?

What is the structure of the global healthcare information software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global healthcare information software market?

