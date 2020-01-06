Outlook on the World's $14.1B Dope Dyed Yarn Market, 2019-2024 - Promising Opportunities in Textile, Automotive, and Home Furnishing Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dope Dyed Yarn Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dope dyed yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $14.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope



Market size estimates: Dope dyed yarn market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end-use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Dope dyed yarn market size by various applications such as application, material type, and denier type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Dope dyed yarn breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of dope dyed yarn in the dope dyed yarn market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of dope dyed yarn in the dope dyed yarn market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the global dope dyed yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, automotive, and home furnishing applications.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for synthetic fibers, such as polyester, nylon, and viscose in various applications and increasing the use of dope dyeing technique as it improves color uniformity, colorfastness, and reduces water and dyestuff consumption.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the dope dyed yarn industry, include the development of recycled dope dyed yarn and advancement in technology to develop more color options.

Some of the dope dyed yarn companies profiled in this report include Recron, Hangzhou United Textile Co. Ltd, Filatex, Vardhaman Textile, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, and Bombay Dyeing and others.

The study includes the dope dyed yarn market size and forecast for the global dope dyed yarn market thorough 2024, segmented by application, material type, denier type, and region.



Polyester will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for polyester in the textile industry.



Within the dope dyed yarn market, textile will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from apparel and clothing accessories.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the growing population and rising disposable income.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the Dope Dyed yarn market by application (textile, automotive, home furnishing and others), material type (Polyester, Nylon, and others), denier type (30-250, 250-500, 500-1200, and 1200-3000), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this dope dyed yarn market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this dope dyed yarn market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this dope dyed yarn market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the dope dyed yarn market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the dope dyed yarn market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this dope dyed yarn market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this dope dyed yarn market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the dope dyed yarn industry?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Application

3.3.1: Textile

3.3.2: Automotive

3.3.3: Home Furnishing and Decorative

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Denier Type

3.4.1: 30-250 denier

3.4.2: 250-500 denier

3.4.3: 500-1200 denier

3.4.4: 1200-3000 denier

3.5: Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Material

3.5.1: Polyester

3.5.2: Nylon

3.5.3: Viscose



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Region

4.2: North American Dope Dyed Yarn Market

4.3: European Dope Dyed Yarn Market

4.4: APAC Dope Dyed Yarn Market

4.5: RoW Dope Dyed Yarn Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Denier Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Material

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Dope Dyed Yarn Market

7.3.3: Certification



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Recron (Reliance Group Ltd.)

8.2: Vardhman Textiles

8.3: Far Eastern New Century Corporation

8.4: Zhejiang Huilong New Materials Co. Ltd.

8.5: Bombay Dyeing

8.6: Filatex

8.7: Wellknown Polyester

8.8: Zhejiang Jinxia New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

8.9: Thai Polyester Company

8.10: Hangzhou United Textile Co. Ltd.



