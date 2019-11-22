Outlook on the World's Digital Diabetes Management Market, 2019 to 2024 - Emergence of Closed Loop/Hybrid Insulin Pumps & Growing Demand for Smart Insulin Pens Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Diabetes Management Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital diabetes management market is growing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period 2018-2024.



Key Market Insights



Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global digital diabetes management market has witnessed significant growth in sales volume due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing awareness of self-management of the disease. The increased demand from developing markets, the introduction of innovative smart diabetes management devices, and increased marketing activities via online stores are contributing to the growth of the market worldwide.



The market has been witnessing a broad range of technological innovations and improvements in recent years. As the demand for digitally advanced blood glucose monitoring devices is growing at a significant rate, vendors are focusing on developing innovative devices, incorporating new technological platforms, and improving existing ones to enhance overall patient care.



Besides, vendors are also offering a wide range of innovative BGM devices with improved features such as inbuilt alert systems, wireless connectivity, data storage, compatibility with Android and iOS platforms, and messaging options to evaluate the patient's blood glucose levels regularly. Hence, the introduction of advanced digital devices has enabled both patients and healthcare professionals to monitor blood glucose levels in real-time, thereby enhancing the management of diabetes.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

Growing Technological Advancements in Digital Diabetes Management

Increasing Availability of Mobile Applications

New Product Approvals/Launches

Market Growth Restraints

High Cost of Digital Diabetes Management Devices

Presence of Large Pool of Undiagnosed Population

Threat from Conventional Diabetes Management Devices

Market Opportunities & Trends

Emergence of Closed Loop/Hybrid Insulin Pumps

Growing Demand for Smart Insulin Pens

Rising Popularity of Connected/Smart Diabetes Management Devices

Promising Investigational Digital Diabetes Management Devices

Digital Diabetes Management Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, distribution channels, end-users, and geography.



The digital diabetes management devices segment is growing at a faster rate due to the growing adoption of several digitally advanced devices for diabetic care, including digital blood glucose meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices, insulin pumps, and digital insulin pens. Among all these devices, CGM devices are contributing to the largest market share in 2018. The wide availability of technologically advanced digital blood glucose monitoring devices and rapid expansion of telehealthcare facilities are contributing to the market share.



Retail stores are considered an indispensable distribution channel for digital diabetes monitoring devices as they offer easy access to a wide customer base and involve personalized attention to each of the consumer's needs. A major interesting trend observed in this distribution system is that these stores are increasingly getting integrated with online platforms with retail chains either having their standalone online portals or participating through marketplaces through e-commerce companies. Online stores have played a pivotal role in dispensing information and bringing radical changes in the consumption pattern and the shopping behavior of consumers.



The rapidly increasing diabetic population due to unhealthy lifestyle patterns, excess alcohol consumption, poor diet, and the lack of physical activities across the world are majorly contributing to the growing demand for several digital diabetes devices. Also, the healthcare industry has witnessed a paradigm shift in the last decade with an increasing preference toward self-monitoring of blood glucose levels over hospital-based testing. Moreover, the increased health consciousness and awareness among people is driving the demand for self-testing and monitoring devices regularly. Hence, the increasing patient population leads to increasing demand, thereby contributing to the high growth of the segment.



Market Segmentation by Products

Digital Diabetes Management Devices

Digital Diabetes Management Applications and Software

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Market Segmentation by End-users

Individuals

Hospitals and Specialty diabetes Clinics

Others

Digital Diabetes Management Market: Geography



The growing diabetic patient population, high preference for self-monitoring of blood glucose levels, and the advent of highly advanced and innovative blood glucose management devices are the primary factors for the high market share in North America. Also, the growing geriatric population with a high risk of increasing blood glucose levels is another key factor driving the market growth of the region.



Europe is the second-largest market. Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and Italy are the major revenue contributors in Europe. The growth is mainly due to the highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the increasing patient population with high awareness levels regarding the availability of advanced treatment options for diabetic care. Also, the increase in investments in the field of R&D for the development of innovative products will have a positive impact on the market growth and is expected to be another key factor behind the market growth of the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

APAC

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentine

MEA

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iran

Key Vendor Analysis



The global digital diabetes management market is highly competitive and dynamic characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of technologically advanced devices, including CGM devices, test strips, digital insulin pens, insulin pumps sensors, lancets, and lancing devices for enhancing/improving the overall patient care.



Approximately more than 400 vendors are offering such a wide array of products worldwide. Many global, regional, and local players manufacture and promote a diverse range of devices for the effective management of diabetes. The market is subject to rapid technological changes and significantly affected by new product launched, and other market strategies of industry participants.



Key Vendors

Ascenia Diabetes Care

Abbott

Braun Melsungen

Dexcom

Hoffmann-La Roche

Insulet

LifeScan

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

77 Elektronika

Menarini Diagnostics

ACON Laboratories

AgaMatrix

Alliance International

Andon Health (Tianjin Jiu'an Medical Electronics)

Animas

ApexBio

ARKRAY

Beurer

Biocor

Bionime

Bioptik

BioTelemetry

Biotest Medical

BTNX

Care Innovations

Companion Medical

DarioHealth

Diabnext

DIAMESCO

Digital Medics

Emperra

GlucoMe

Integrity Applications

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

Medisana

Medtrum Technologies

Nova Biomedical

Novo Nordisk

Omnis Health

One Drop

Philosys

Prodigy Diabetes Care

Sanofi

Senseonics Holdings

SOOIL Developments

Taidoc Technology

Terumo

Trividia Health

Rossmax International

Tandem Diabetes Care

Patients Pending

Ypsomed Trinity Biotech

