Outlook on the World's Hand Sanitizer Sector, 2020-2027: Increasing Occurrence of Transmissible Diseases

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hand Sanitizer market accounted for $1,106.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,043.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the main factors propelling the market growth are the ease of using hand sanitizing products, noteworthy alertness about personal cleanliness, and the increasing occurrence of transmissible diseases like COVID-19. However, lack of awareness regarding hygiene among underdeveloped economies is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By product, the gel segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. This type of sanitizer is generally thin and runny in formulation and therefore gets spread easily and penetrates into the skin, destroying most of the germs. Easy availability of these sanitizers drives the growth of this segment.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the existence of a large number of market players in the region. Moreover, U.S. holds a major share in the market owing to the ability of consumers to spend on personal care and hygiene products.



Some of the key players in Hand Sanitizer Market include Unilever, Himalaya Drug Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Vi-Jon, Henkel AG & Company, GOJO Industries Inc, Kutol, Chattem Inc, and Best Sanitizers, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Alcohol Based

5.3 Triclosan

5.4 Iodine

5.5 Quartenary Ammonium Compounds Based



6 Global Hand Sanitizer Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid

6.3 Gel

6.4 Foam

6.5 Wipes

6.6 Spray



7 Global Hand Sanitizer Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Store

7.3 Specialty Store

7.4 Hypermarket & Supermarket

7.5 Online



8 Global Hand Sanitizer Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Restaurants

8.3 Corporate

8.4 Household Purpose

8.5 Hospitals

8.6 Shopping Plaza

8.7 Schools

8.8 Military



9 Global Hand Sanitizer Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Unilever

11.2 Himalaya Drug Company

11.3 Procter & Gamble

11.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

11.5 Vi-Jon

11.6 Henkel AG & Company

11.7 GOJO Industries, Inc.

11.8 Kutol

11.9 Chattem, Inc.

11.10 Best Sanitizers, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33f8ur

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

