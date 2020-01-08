Outlook on the World's Probiotics Market, 2019 to 2024 - Featuring Profiles on Leading Players Chr. Hansen, Danone, Nestle, Probi AB, Yakult Honsha, Meiji Holdings, and More
Jan 08, 2020, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for probiotics, which are used globally in various applications, food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. The market is broken down by genus, application, end use and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each genus, application, end use and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional market for probiotics. It explains the main market drivers of the global probiotics market, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the probiotics market. It also includes a special focus on the growing adoption of probiotics in the cosmetics industry.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the probiotics industry, globally.
Report Scope
- A descriptive study of the global market for probiotics with a quantitative and qualitative approach
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information pertaining to underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with key factors such as current trends, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors that can influence the market
- Emphasis on importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and government regulatory requirements
- Vendor landscape of the market leading companies offering probiotic-enhanced products designed for humans and animals in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed industries
- Patents evaluation and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics
- Detailed profiles of leading manufacturers and suppliers of probiotic foods, including Chr. Hansen Inc., Danone Inc., Nestle Inc., Probi AB Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Functions of Probiotics
- Health Benefits of Probiotics
- Digestive Health
- Urinary Health
- Women's Health
- Immunity
- Obesity
- Disadvantages of Probiotics
- Infection
- Gastrointestinal Tract Discomfort
- Allergy
- Drug Interactions
- Genera of Probiotic Ingredients
- Lactobacillus
- Bifidobacterium
- Streptococcus
- Bacillus
- Others
- Applications of Probiotics
- Food and Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
- Cosmeceuticals
- Probiotics by End Use
- Probiotics for Animals
- Probiotics for Humans
- Probiotics by Function
- Regular Probiotics
- Therapeutic Probiotics
Chapter 4 Global Market for Probiotics
- Global Market for Probiotics by Genus
- Global Market for Probiotics by Function
- Global Market for Probiotics by End Use (Humans/Animals)
- Global Market for Probiotics by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel
- Global Market for Probiotics by Application
- Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages
- Global Market for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements
- Global Market for Probiotics in Cosmeceuticals
- Global Cosmetics Industry Market Trends
- Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed
Chapter 5 Global Market for Probiotics by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics by Region
- Global Market for Bifidobacterium by Region
- Global Market for Streptococcus by Region
- Global Market for Bacillus by Region
- Global Market for Other Species of Probiotics by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Dairy Products by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Non-Dairy Beverages by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Infant Formula by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Bakery and Confectionery Goods by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Other Food and Beverages by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Capsule-Form Dietary Supplements by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Tablet-Form Dietary Supplements by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Powder-Form Dietary Supplements by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Other Dietary Supplements by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Poultry Feed by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Cattle Feed by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Swine Feed by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics in Other Types of Animal Feed by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics by End Use (Humans/Animals)
- Global Market for Probiotics for Humans by Region
- Global Market for Probiotics for Animals by Region
Chapter 6 Global Market for Probiotics by Country/Region
- North American Market for Probiotics by Country
- U.S. Market for Probiotics by Application
- Canadian Market for Probiotics by Application
- Mexican Market for Probiotics by Application
- European Market for Probiotics by Country/Region
- German Market for Probiotics by Application
- UK Market for Probiotics by Application
- French Market for Probiotics by Application
- Italian Market for Probiotics by Application
- Rest of European Market for Probiotics by Application
- Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Country/Region
- Chinese Market for Probiotics by Application
- Indian Market for Probiotics by Application
- Japanese Market for Probiotics by Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Application
- South American Market for Probiotics by Country/Region
- Brazilian Market for Probiotics by Application
- Rest of South American Market for Probiotics by Application
- ROW Market for Probiotics by Country/Region
- Middle Eastern Market for Probiotics by Application
- African Market for Probiotics by Application
Chapter 7 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Industry Applications
- Rising Popularity of Dietary Supplements
- Growing Health Consciousness
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Attune Foods Inc.
- Bio-K Plus International Inc.
- Biogaia Ab Inc.
- Calpis Co. Ltd.
- Chobani Llc
- Chr. Hansen Inc.
- Country Life Llc
- Danone Inc.
- Deerland Probiotics And Enzymes
- Dietary Pros Inc.
- E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Co.
- Enzymatic Therapy Inc.
- Estee Lauder Inc.
- Ganeden Inc.
- Garden Of Life Inc.
- Jarrow Formulas Inc.
- Johanna Foods, Inc.
- Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Kirkman Group Inc.
- Lallemand Inc.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc.
- Loreal Paris
- Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
- Natren Inc.
- Natural Organics Inc.
- Nature's Way Products Llc
- Nestle Inc.
- Nutrascience Labs
- Probi Ab Inc.
- Protexin Inc.
- Sabinsa Corp.
- Sodiaal Inc.
- Springfield Creamery Inc.
- Stonyfield Farm Inc.
- Uas Labs Llc
- Unilever
- Wallaby Yogurt Co.
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1y51h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article