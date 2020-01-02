Outlook on the World's Telemedicine Market, 2019 to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Market By Service and By Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the telemedicine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The study includes the drivers and restraints of the telemedicine market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the telemedicine market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the telemedicine market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the telemedicine market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the telemedicine market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the telemedicine market by segmenting the market based on service, application, and region. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global telemedicine market are OBS Medical, Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, McKesson, CISCO Systems, Polycom, AMD Global Telemedicine, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell HomMed, LifeWatch, and InTouch Technologies.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Telemedicine Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Global Telemedicine Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Telemedicine Market - Industry Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Growing Incidence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Diseases

3.2.2. Escalating Healthcare Costs

3.3. Market Restraints

3.3.1. High Risk of Privacy Violation

3.3.2. Stringent Security Laws

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. The Rapid Uptake of 4G and 5G Communication Technologies

3.4.2. The Rising Popularity of Telemedicine in Developing Regions

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service

3.6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

3.6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



Chapter 4. Global Telemedicine Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis

4.2. Strategic Development



Chapter 5. Global Telemedicine Market - Service Analysis

5.1. Global Telemedicine Market: Service overview

5.2. Tele-Monitoring

5.3. Tele-Education

5.4. Tele-Consultation

5.5. Tele-Surgery

5.6. Tele-Care

5.7. Tele-Training



Chapter 6. Global Telemedicine Market - Application Analysis

6.1. Global Telemedicine Market: Application overview

6.2. Cardiology

6.3. Neurology

6.4. Dermatology

6.5. Emergency Care

6.6. Orthopedics

6.7. Gynecology

6.8. Internal Medicine

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Global Telemedicine Market - Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Telemedicine Market: Regional overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. OBS Medical

8.2. Medtronic

8.3. Siemens Healthcare

8.4. Agfa HealthCare

8.5. McKesson Corp.

8.6. CISCO Systems

8.7. Polycom

8.8. AMD Global Telemedicine

8.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

8.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

8.11. Honeywell HomMed

8.12. LifeWatch

8.13. InTouch Technologies



