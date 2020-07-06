Outlook on the Worldwide Aviation MRO Industry to 2025 - Market Driven by Growing Need to Maintain and Renovate Aircrafts for Optimization

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aviation MRO Market By Industry (Passenger Aviation, Military Aviation, Cargo Aviation), By Component (Engine, Airframe, Line, Avionics, Modifications, Others), By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Others), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aviation MRO Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The Global Aviation MRO Market is driven by growing need to maintain and renovate aircrafts in order to optimize their performance. Moreover, increasing initiatives by the governments in terms of implementation of strict norms and policies is positively impacting the growth of the market across the globe. Also, rising technological innovations, is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Aviation MRO Market is segmented based on industry, component, aircraft type, end-user, company, and region. Based on aircraft type, the market can be categorized into narrow body, wide body, regional jet and others. Out of which, the narrow body aircraft segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the fact that airline operators are engaged in upgrading their plane models in order to facilitate cost-saving leading to fuel efficiency, which has subsequently strengthened the fleet of narrow-body planes. Along with this, wide body aircraft is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the next five years on account of enormous transformation in terms of development of turbofan engines. Moreover, wide body planes incur a high-level percent of MRO expenditures which can be accredited to complexity as well as improved maintenance.



Major players operating in the Global Aviation MRO Market include SIA Engineering Company, SR Technics, United Airlines, British Airways, HAECO (Hongkong), AAR Corporation, Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Bombardier Inc., Delta TechOps, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Triumph Group, Inc., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new models to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments, in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Aviation MRO Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Aviation MRO Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Aviation MRO Market based on industry, component, aircraft type, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Aviation MRO Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Aviation MRO Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Aviation MRO Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Aviation MRO Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Aviation MRO Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Aviation MRO Market.

