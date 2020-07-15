Outlook on the Worldwide Meat Snacks Industry (2020 to 2026 ) - Growing Demand of High Protein Snacks is Helping to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Snacks Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global meat snacks market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global meat snacks market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on meat snacks market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on meat snacks market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global meat snacks market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global meat snacks market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing disposable income and changing eating habits of millennial population with rising demand of convenience food product

Growing demand of high protein snacks and increasing number of convenience stores

2) Restraints

High cost involved in the production process

3) Opportunities

Key players are focusing on new product development and rising demand for flavored snacks

Segments Covered

The global meat snacks market is segmented on the basis of product, form, and distribution channel.



The Global Meat Snacks Market by Product

Jerky

Strips and Sticks

Bars

Chunks & Cubes

Sausages

Others

Strips and Sticks

The Global Meat Snacks Market by Form

Organic

Conventional

Conventional

The Global Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

Online Retailing

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Company Profiles



Associated British Foods plc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Golden Valley Natural

Hormel Foods Corporation

Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.

Meatsnacks Group

Nestle S.A.

Tyson Foods

Mighty Organic

Conagra Brands Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the meat snacks market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the meat snacks market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global meat snacks market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Meat Snacks Market Highlights

2.2. Meat Snacks Market Projection

2.3. Meat Snacks Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Meat Snacks Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Meat Snacks Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Meat Snacks Market



4. Meat Snacks Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Meat Snacks Market by Product

5.1. Jerky

5.2. Strips and Sticks

5.3. Bars

5.4. Chunks & Cubes

5.5. Sausages

5.6. Others

5.7. Strips and Sticks



6. Global Meat Snacks Market by Form

6.1. Organic

6.2. Conventional

6.3. Conventional



7. Global Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. Online Retailing

7.2. Offline

7.2.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.2.2. Convenience Stores

7.2.3. Specialty Stores

7.3. Offline

7.3.1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3.2. Convenience Stores

7.3.3. Specialty Stores



8. Global Meat Snacks Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.1.3. North America Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Meat Snacks Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.2.3. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.4.3. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Sub-region

8.5. North America

8.5.1. North America Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.5.2. North America Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.5.3. North America Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.5.4. North America Meat Snacks Market by Country

8.6. Europe

8.6.1. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.6.2. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.6.3. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.6.4. Europe Meat Snacks Market by Country

8.7. Asia-Pacific

8.7.1. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.7.2. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.7.3. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.7.4. Asia-Pacific Meat Snacks Market by Country

8.8. RoW

8.8.1. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Product

8.8.2. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Form

8.8.3. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Distribution Channel

8.8.4. RoW Meat Snacks Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Meat Snacks Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Associated British Foods plc.

9.2.2. Conagra Brands Inc.

9.2.3. General Mills Inc.

9.2.4. Golden Valley Natural

9.2.5. Hormel Foods Corporation

9.2.6. Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.

9.2.7. Meatsnacks Group

9.2.8. Nestle S.A.

9.2.9. Tyson Foods

9.2.10. Mighty Organic

9.2.11. Conagra Brands Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8m2bn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

