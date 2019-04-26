Outlook on the Worldwide Plastic Pigments Market (2019-2023) with BASF, Clariant, DIC Corp, LANXESS, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Dominating
Apr 26, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Pigments Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plastic pigments market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023. The increase in demand for plastic pigments from the developing countries will trigger the market growth during the forecast period.
Vendors in the market are increasingly planning to shift their manufacturing activities in developing economies including China, India, Taiwan, South Africa, and Brazil due to several favorable factors including inexpensive labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent regulations.
Favorable initiatives such as Make in India are supporting in-house manufacturing, in turn, expected to drive the plastic pigments market growth during the forecast period.
Growth in the packaging industry
One of the growth drivers of the global plastic pigments market is the growth in the packaging industry. The rising demand for plastic pigments from various packaging applications, including F&B, cosmetics, and consumer goods, will drive the growth of the market.
Volatility in raw material prices
One of the challenges in the growth of the global plastic pigments market is the volatility in raw material prices. Fluctuation in prices of metal compounds, including metal oxides, adversely affect the production cost of plastic pigments and negatively affect the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Censors in the market are focusing on the expansion of production capacities of plastic pigments.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- DIC Corporation
- LANXESS
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in R&D activities
- Innovations in packaging industry
- Expansion of production capacities of plastic pigments
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Clariant
- DIC Corporation
- LANXESS
- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbrsbm
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article