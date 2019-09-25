OutMatch Announces Next Phase of Its Next Generation Talent Discovery Platform, Blending AI and Human Expertise

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Discovery Platform that delivers the data-driven insights companies need to select the best people, develop leaders, and discover hidden talent, today announced the next phase of its flagship platform.

This phase represents the integration of Wepow video interviewing with OutMatch's assessment platform. The initial phase will be on display at the HR Technology Conference, October 1-4, 2019 in Las Vegas.

"At OutMatch, we help companies, teams, and individuals discover the talent they have and the talent they need to be successful," said Greg Moran, CEO of OutMatch. "This upcoming release of the OutMatch Platform honors talent discovery as a uniquely human experience, and also injects the right amount of technology to drive data-driven insights for great decision making."

The integration delivers:

Intelligent interview questions generated by the candidate's assessment results, creating connection between the assessment and interview

Culture-driven connection by showcasing a company's brand and people in the process

High potential fast track, which accelerates selection while keeping top candidates engaged

Frictionless recruiter experience through a single piece of software for assessment, video interviewing, analytics, and more

Illuminate your blind spots with analytics on your recruiting funnel, including candidate drop off and time to complete

"This product combines the best of Wepow and OutMatch, creating an elegant software solution backed by human expertise and know-how," said Chris Gardner, OutMatch Chief Technology Officer.

Even as OutMatch expands its AI capabilities, the company is deeply committed to a "glass box" approach to AI, which provides crystal-clear transparency into how algorithms are built, and how predictions are made. OutMatch also has teams of I/O and technology experts monitoring AI and ensuring accuracy and fairness in all algorithms.

OutMatch empowers companies to make the best decisions about their people, from hiring and development to leadership and culture. Our predictive talent and culture analytics provide employers with a competitive edge through a deep understanding of their candidates, their CultureDNA™, and the behaviors that drive success. The result is outstanding employee performance, transforming average workforces into high-growth, high-performance companies.

