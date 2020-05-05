OutMatch Earns Spot on Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces for 2020

DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

"This recognition by Inc. magazine is a direct result of the hard work and enthusiasm that every OutMatcher displays every day," said OutMatch CEO, Greg Moran. "Our mission is to 'match people with purpose' and accomplishing this mission starts with our team. It is thrilling to have our company, and our dedicated, diverse, and fun-loving OutMatchers, recognized in this way."

The foundation of the OutMatch culture are the guiding principles, "Build Bridges," "Sherpa Attitude," and "Pack Light and Travel Fast." Individual employees are recognized company-wide each week by their peers for exhibiting these principles. To maintain tight connections among employees all year long, OutMatch gathers everyone twice a year for an annual kickoff session, including an all company hack-a-thon and announcement of "OutMatcher of the Year," as well as a mid-year "Base Camp" focused on employee development. It is this culture and connection that has led OutMatch to create their industry leading Talent Intelligence platform.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.



The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:





100 percent provide health insurance.

50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

The OutMatch Talent Intelligence Platform brings clarity to talent decisions by gathering the right data and putting the insights companies need at their fingertips. We help the world's biggest brands to select and develop great people, maximizing the employee life cycle. Nearly 100 million candidates and employees have used OutMatch technology, with over 10 million flowing through per year. This volume of data gives OutMatch unique insight into the workforce and prepares OutMatch clients for the future of work.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

