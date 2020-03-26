Outpost Club Creates Special Housing For Traveling Doctors & Nurses Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based real estate company Outpost Club, which operates 25 co-living communities across three states, announced today they will make new, dedicated housing available to the traveling doctors and nurses descending on New York, New Jersey and California who are assisting in the frontline efforts to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. In order to maintain the safety and health of the healthcare professionals and existing tenants, Outpost will dedicate complete apartments or houses solely to the incoming medical staff.

In an effort to ease the burden on the brave healthcare workers, Outpost has created two flat special discounted rates: $990 or $1190 per month, including utilities, depending on the location selected. No security deposit will be required. The new medical staff tenants can stay on a month-to-month basis, providing them maximum flexibility during these uncertain times.

"Our company was founded on the idea of reducing the burden of finding a place to live in a new city while also creating community," said Outpost co-founder Sergii Starostin. "Now it's our job to do our part in helping to protect our local communities and contributing in any way we can in the fight against this pandemic."

Outpost has made the application process as easy as possible to expedite doctors' and nurses' moves as they relocate to cities in need. Interested applicants simply need to visit outpost-club.com, click "Apply" and use the referral code "HEROES." Once an application is received, they can move in within 24 hours.

The dedicated housing will be available in Brooklyn and Manhattan, NY; Jersey City, NJ; and San Francisco — all within a short commute of some of the hardest hit areas, where hundreds of thousands of makeshift hospital beds will be constructed in coming weeks.

Outpost Club, with offices in New York and Kiev, is a leading co-living operator with more than 25 houses and 400 members across New York, New Jersey and California. Embracing the growing nomadic lifestyle of the 21st century and the shared economy, Outpost makes better use of cities' existing housing in an effort to build strong communities of people who see value in shared space. For more information, visit outpost-club.com.

