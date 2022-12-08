Output management software market size to increase by USD 10863.94 million: 38% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Output management software market by end-user, deployment, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% and register an incremental growth of USD 10863.94 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Output Management Software Market 2023-2027

By region, the global output management software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the BFSI sector in the US is the major reason for the growth of the output management software market in North America.

Company Profiles

The output management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL: The company offers an output dynamic solution that is designed to merge multiple files in one single process by sorting them in terms of the number of pages and zip codes.

The company offers an output dynamic solution that is designed to merge multiple files in one single process by sorting them in terms of the number of pages and zip codes. FUJIFILM Corp.: The company offers a print management output solution to conveniently monitor all print activities from one web-based dashboard.

The company offers a print management output solution to conveniently monitor all print activities from one web-based dashboard. HP Development Co. LP: The company offers output management solution software that is designed to digitize paper documents directly at the device and route them to a variety of destinations.

The company offers output management solution software that is designed to digitize paper documents directly at the device and route them to a variety of destinations. kuhn & weyh Software GmbH: The company offers an output management system that is designed to optimize internal work and organizational processes.

The company offers an output management system that is designed to optimize internal work and organizational processes. KYOCERA corp.: The company offers Prescribe solution which is designed to create, store and print forms directly on business resources such as network bandwidth and storage space.

The company offers Prescribe solution which is designed to create, store and print forms directly on business resources such as network bandwidth and storage space. LBM Systems LLC

LEVI, RAY & SHOUP INC.

Lexmark International Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Plus Technologies LLC

QUADIENT

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased applications in the healthcare industry and outsourcing of output management services. However, the growing concerns over data security is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and other), deployment (cloud and on-premises . The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . 38% of the growth will originate from North America .

What are the key data covered in this output management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the output management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the output management software market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the output management software market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of output management software market vendors

Output Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2023-2027 $10863.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL, FUJIFILM Corp., HP Development Co. LP, kuhn & weyh Software GmbH, KYOCERA corp., LBM Systems LLC, LEVI, RAY & SHOUP INC., Lexmark International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Plus Technologies LLC, QUADIENT, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rochester Software Associates Inc., Stargel Office Solutions, SEAL Systems AG, and Thoma Bravo LP. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

