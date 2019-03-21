Outreach Announces Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365

SEATTLE, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , a leading sales engagement platform, today announced they have partnered with Microsoft to deliver a deep product integration with Dynamics 365 for Sales. Once generally available, joint customers will be able to leverage Outreach's sales engagement platform while seamlessly syncing with Dynamics 365 to drive more effective and efficient selling cycles and ultimately, more deals.

This is not the first collaboration between the two Seattle-based tech companies. Microsoft's venture capital arm, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), has been an active investor in Outreach since 2016, most recently participating in the company's 2018 Series D funding round which brought Outreach's total funding to $125MM.

"The success of a sales team is directly related to the efficiency of their sales process. Through this integration we are providing a complete system of action for sales teams so they can build on the strengths of Dynamics 365 to more effectively engage prospects and close deals faster," said Manny Medina, Outreach co-founder and CEO. "Microsoft shares our goal of empowering sellers to build strong relationships and increase productivity, and we are excited to collaborate with them on this new integrated sales engagement integration."

As part of the integration, joint customers will be able to access Outreach's sales engagement platform through the AppSource Marketplace, bringing a seamless experience for Dynamics 365 users by assembling all the tools a seller needs together in a single view. The combination of Dynamics 365 and Outreach will use a data-driven methodology that helps them spend less time on manual tasks and more time building strong relationships with buyers.

"We invested in Outreach because we saw they had a unique understanding of the sales process and how technology can better serve sales teams. It's great to see how our partnership has evolved to the point that we're now bringing their expertise and platform to our Dynamics 365 customers. We look forward to continuing our work with the entire Outreach team to deliver value for our joint customers," said Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Microsoft.

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading enterprise-ready Sales Engagement platform allowing sales and success to more effectively communicate with potential buyers and customers, leading to more pipeline and more revenue. Chosen by revenue leaders at rapidly growing companies like Zoom, Okta, MindBody, Cloudera, CenturyLink and many more, Outreach gives sellers superhuman powers by leveraging science and data to better engage with prospects and customers, and close more deals, faster. Want to find out why Forbes named Outreach to their Next Billion Dollar Startups List and their Cloud 100 List? Visit https://www.outreach.io/dynamics.

Media Contact:

Jennefer Traeger

Traeger Communications

720-988-6149

jtraeger@traegercommunications.com

SOURCE Outreach

Related Links

https://www.outreach.io

