Outreach Announces Keynote Speakers for Second Unleash Virtual Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the number one sales engagement platform, today announced the speaker lineup for its 2021 Unleash Conference on May 11-13, 2021, which will be taking place virtually for the second year. Unleash provides an opportunity for sales executives and their teams to learn best practices while connecting with other leaders from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies from around the world.

Attendees will hear from world-class thought leaders and industry disruptors, including:

Manny Medina - CEO and co-founder of Outreach

CEO and co-founder of Outreach Guy Raz - Named "one of the most popular podcasters in history" by The New York Times and co-creator of the popular NPR show "How I Built This"

- Named "one of the most popular podcasters in history" by The and co-creator of the popular NPR show "How I Built This" Carey Lohrenz - The first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy and Bestselling Author of Fearless Leadership

- The first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy and Bestselling Author of Fearless Leadership Ralph De La Vega - Chairmen of the De La Vega Group, past vice chairman of AT&T Inc., and author of "Obstacles Welcome"

The conference builds on the success of Outreach's first virtual version of its Unleash Summit last year, which included more than 13,000 registrants from across sales, operations, and marketing - making it the largest virtual sales engagement conference ever.

"After the record-breaking turnout and positive feedback we received for our virtual Unleash Conference last year, we're coming back stronger than ever, with the highest caliber of engaging sessions and impactful speakers," said Manny Medina, Outreach co-founder and CEO. "Our speakers this year will have the extra benefit of the knowledge and experience of successfully navigating 2020, so attendees can expect to gain actionable knowledge from professionals who have been through an unprecedented experience."

With three days of game-changing content, attendees will walk away with tangible ways to use ground-breaking new technology to build stronger customer relationships, improve their sales playbooks, and close more deals faster.

Unleash is free to attend. Additional sessions will be announced soon. Viewers can register at the Unleash website .

About Outreach

Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. The only sales engagement platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach was also the fastest-growing Sales Engagement Platform on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

