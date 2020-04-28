Outreach Smartphone Monitoring Granted Patent No. 10,609,336

The team at Outreach believes that the smartphone is the perfect vehicle to distribute resources to individuals and collect the data needed to document what really reduces recidivism. Since 2014, Outreach has been working with community supervision agencies to design an application that would replace the use of an ankle bracelet. This would be accomplished by active and passive GPS monitoring, remote blood alcohol testing using a fuel cell Bluetooth breathalyzer, providing rehabilitative resources, court reminders and traditional electronic monitoring features. The OSM smartphone and web applications are currently used in over 35 states with customer groups, including Drug Courts, Pretrial Services, Probation, Reentry, Juvenile Supervision, Treatment Facilities and DUI law firms.

In today's COVID19 world, the team at Outreach has been focused on helping agencies reduce face to face meetings, supervise released individuals by enrolling clients online, shipping devices directly to clients and keeping officers informed. Outreach services start at $1 per day per client with no cost to the agency.

