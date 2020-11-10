OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP delivers urgent business continuity plans and funding resources for struggling businesses as COVID-19 cases increase and business resources become scarce

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The next wave of COVID-19 cases increase hardship and uncertainty for businesses. As we enter the 2020 Holiday season, we are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests results and expect more Stay-at-Home orders and other safety mandates to control the spread of the virus.

The PPP and other financial resources were dispersed rapidly at the onset of the pandemic, yet businesses are needing more support as the year progresses. Lending terms have tightened up in recent weeks and businesses are no longer able to obtain emergency funding. Sustainable solutions are crucial for our economy.

OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP provides resources for businesses including business continuity plan templates, funding resources, and marketing support to help businesses bridge the gap during this pandemic.

Download OUTRIGGER's Business Continuity Plan Template and schedule a call with a Senior Business Advisory for other resources at https://businesscontinuityplan.outriggeradvisorygroup.com.

OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP is a marketing and operations consulting firm utilizing research, big data, and analytics to strategically place organizations at a competitive advantage.

Media Contact:

Amber Pember

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTRIGGER ADVISORY GROUP

