Outsell Integrates Audience Acuity's Data For Industry Leading AI-Driven Marketing Automation Platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audience Acuity's Super Identity Graph has been selected by Outsell for integration into their AI-driven marketing automation platform. Audience Acuity's identity graph contains 6 billion data points describing 243 million American consumers.

Outsell engages with over 28 million consumers daily and works with all major automotive brands in the United States. Outsell's platform delivers increased customer engagement to more than 1,500 automotive dealers across America.

"We are delighted to have this opportunity in the automotive industry and look forward to working together on several digital marketing initiatives," said Jeff Berke, CEO of Audience Acuity. "We'll use our data to help resolve unknown dealership web traffic, address automotive sales attribution, and enrich campaigns executed through Outsell's platform."

"Audience Acuity's data enriches our ability to understand the behavior of individuals shopping for vehicles with precision and at scale. Their data will help us understand car buyers at important moments in their purchasing cycle. Armed with this behavioral insight, we will be better able to craft personalized content to stimulate engagement," explained Jon Petron, Outsell's vice president of operations. "This data set allows us to more accurately identify and connect consumers across channels to appropriately engage them wherever they are in their lifecycle. The key to our success is to develop personalized and timely information for every potential buyer."

About Audience Acuity

Audience Acuity's National Consumer Database and Super Identity Graph are two of the largest commercially available data assets in America. Learn more at http://www.audienceacuity.com/.

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That's why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit Outsell or follow us at @Outsell.

