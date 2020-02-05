Outset Global Builds Out Asian Offering With Hire of Trading Team and Opening of Local Hong Kong Office

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outset Global (outsetglobal.com), the world's leading independent outsourced trading solutions firm, announced today a significant expansion to its global offering via the hire of a large and experienced local Asian equities trading team. The hires of Paul Fitzgerald, Chris Chappel, and James Donovan build on the launch of Outset Global's Hong Kong office in 2019 and the hire of Jeremy Weemhoff in 2018. Today's announcements demonstrate Outset Global's commitment to providing its clients with the highest-quality global outsourced trading solution, driven by strong local expertise.

Paul Fitzgerald joins Outset Global as a Managing Director in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the firm, Paul worked at MS in Hong Kong as Head of Asian Equities Sales Trading and Asia Block Trading. He served nearly 15 years at Morgan Stanley in senior roles, working with regional and global Asset Managers and Hedge Funds, and contributing to a top tier institutional business. Prior to his tenure at MS, Paul spent over 10 years at Salomon Brothers/Citigroup in London in a sales-trading role in which he covered UK and European institutions for the Asian equity markets.

Chris Chappel joins Outset Global as a Managing Director in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the firm, Chris worked at large investment banks, including Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and Macquarie Bank. Chris has been based in Hong Kong for nearly two decades, and brings with him over 15 years of experience across the Asian equity markets.

James Donovan joins Outset Global as a Managing Director in London. James' prior extensive experience in Hong Kong will provide Outset Global clients across North America and Europe a vital link to the Asian equity markets. Prior to joining the firm, James spent five years at Citigroup in Hong Kong in cash, derivatives, and Delta 1 sales-trading. Prior to his tenure at Citi, James worked at UBS in London, on the APAC derivatives sales desk and in Hong Kong as a cash equities sales-trader.

Jeremy Weemhoff has worked at Outset Global since 2018 as a Managing Director in the US. He will continue to service clients across the Asian equity markets in live hours. Prior to joining Outset Global, Jeremy spent nine years as a global asset trader at Access Global Trading. He will provide important global connectivity to Outset Global clients across the globe trading the Asia markets.

Raymond McCabe, co-founder of Outset Global, said, "Our hires of Chris and Paul in Hong Kong, and James in London, are a testament to the quality of talent Outset Global provides to our global client base. Investors' growing demand for a high-quality Asian solution drove us to launch our Asian equities business in 2018 with Jeremy Weemhoff's hire. We believe the best global solution for our clients comes from strong local solutions. To achieve this, a local presence in Asia is more important than ever, and our commitment to broker access and talent means it couldn't be anywhere but in Hong Kong. Our investment in the Asian equity markets marks an important next step in Outset Global's growth, and in our commitment to providing our clients the highest-quality global solution in the industry."

