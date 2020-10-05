Outsource.com Announces Your Store LLC's Launching of Outsource 2.0 E-Commerce Marketplace With Enhanced Features and Advanced Capabilities

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Store LLC, a leading e-commerce software company, today announced the launch of Outsource 2.0, an enhanced version of its Outsource.com e-commerce platform that allows businesses worldwide to offer web-based marketplaces for single and multiple sellers. Using Your Store's latest software developments, Outsource.com can help small businesses launch their e-commerce site in as little as one hour, medium-sized companies in up to four days, and large enterprises in approximately one to two months. Despite the presence of the Do-It-Yourself offerings in the market, it is difficult to build a professional and multi-functional online shop and/or marketplace that serves all the needs and requirements of a business without a certain level of customization and adjustments. Outsource.com aims to solve this problem by providing extensive customization through robust technological features of its React.js and Node.js based software platform and under the supervision of knowledgeable project managers, web designers and software developers.

Outsource.com provides hundreds of built-in features and many apps to help its customers create their online stores within minutes.

With the current launch, Outsource.com has introduced multiple new features that will deepen the relationships of enterprise clients and their preferred vendors and valuable customers around the globe. In the current macroeconomic environment, it is crucial to establish a convenient and reliable virtual mall experience for buyers while offering sellers all the necessary technological tools to achieve success. Outsource.com is on a mission to exceed both buyer and seller expectations with its set of newly launched e-commerce solutions. In addition to Node.js and React.js, Outsource.com uses AWS hosting and mySQL bootstrap sass technology to enhance its customers' operations through real-time inventory management and costing capabilities.

Outsource.com's sister company, AuctionSoftware.com, is a leader in the auction software space with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions covering forward auctions, reverse auctions, penny auctions, silent auctions, live video conference auctions and other, allowing users to organize, manage, and conduct auctions through a centralized medium that facilitates business transactions as well as fundraising efforts. AuctionSoftware.com is using a similar technology to Outsource.com and has completed more than 500 auction marketplaces for its clients.

Rajesh Rajaram, CEO and founder of Your Store LLC, commented, "An idea can change the world, at least in the business world where your own business needs to stand out and shine, and Outsource.com is built just for that! The multi-vendor e-market capability differentiates us from our competition, and well-positioned to capture a significant market share in the e-commerce space. I strongly believe that Outsource.com's solutions for multi-vendor marketplaces and B2B marketplaces are better than any other e-commerce marketplace platforms available. In addition, our pricing beats all the current competitors in the market, including the largest players, so customer gets the best of both worlds!"

To facilitate its expansion plans, the Company has received a capital investment from Awection Inc, an investment firm focused on the software sector. The terms were not disclosed.

About Your Store LLC

Your Store LLC is a Dallas, TX-based software solution company providing its customers with customizable single and multiple vendor e-commerce marketplaces through its Outsource.com web platform. For more information, visit - www.Outsource.com

Media Contact:

Rajesh Rajaram

Phone: 972-200-5516

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Outsource.com

Related Links

http://www.Outsource.com

