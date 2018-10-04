Outsource.com: Freelance Marketplace With Project Management Software

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource.com allows one to easily outsource work and build a high-quality team of the world's best freelancers. The site provides an environment where one who is in need of a development team, design team or any other IT team, can post a job. Shortly after the post is made, Outsource's top freelancers will then bid on the posted job and upon reaching an agreement, freelancers can begin to work.

Outsource.com has the top 2% of the entire pool of talent and skills, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IOT, web development, data analysis, social media marketing, web design, graphic design, research, app development, software programming and more. The Freelancer or Agency will need at least 3 good reviews from past clients and will need to pass a test to start bidding on a client's projects. The approved account freelancer or agency has a very high chance of winning projects.

In addition, Outsource.com has a built-in project managing tool called Casecamp. This feature makes Outsource.com unique since it provides an environment for freelancers and clients to communicate and manage the projects fast and efficiently.

Outsource.com provides Jobs to stay at home enthusiasts with Blog Writing or Virtual Assistant and talented individuals in fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Marketplace, and Design. Outsource also has 15 full-time employees called "Engagement Managers" in Dallas, Texas who are experts in UI/UX and project management. They also manage their own full-time staff of around 60 + for managed jobs for Maintenance, Development, Prototyping, Content writing, Testing, Server management, Finance and Dedicated developers. Freelancers who do great service are offered full-time jobs with Outsource.com after they complete a minimum of 5 projects.

Outsource.com is soon going to introduce a lot of new features that will put forth an amazing relationship between Enterprise clients and their preferred vendors around the globe. One such feature is a SaaS version of Outsource for enterprises so that they could buy and sell their products and services with reduced cost and with their preferred vendors.

About Us: https://outsource.com

Press Contact: autum@outsource.com

Phone : 972-200-5516

Related Files

58cef810-0cff-41a0-85ad-cbac910406a8.jpg

Related Images

outsource-com.jpg

Outsource.com

Best Talent available in AI and Machine Learning

Related Links

Auction Software

CaseCamp

SOURCE Outsource.com

Related Links

https://outsource.com

