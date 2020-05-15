Outsourcing biology CRO and preclinical research studies during COVID19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, many Cancer Research Institutions and Pharma/Biotech companies are considering how to restart the biomedical research and drug development programs. This may include thinking through meeting the timeline, risk of mitigation actions, and possible program reprioritizations as components of the strategy to return to normal operations. Our preclinical services allow scientists to discover new innovative therapies effective in serious diseases without known treatment. Science never stops. All of us at Altogen Labs are committed to help advancing biomedical research to improve human health.

We developed an Instant Online Quote tool to advance research program planning and scheduling. Scientists can select experimental variables (such as strain, number of treatment and control groups, treatment frequency, route of test article administration, etc) and generate an instant quotation for the project. Efficacy and safety toxicology studies are supported by our in-house bio-imaging, histopathology, PK/PD biochemistry, protein and gene expression analysis capabilities. Efficacy and toxicology studies play a significant role in preclinical drug development and involve in vivo pharmacokinetic testing in animal models after the positive results were obtained during preclinical in vitro testing.

Altogen Labs offers over 90 xenograft cancer research models and preclinical pharm/tox IND studies. Our animal facility was established in 2009 and offers a number of IACUC regulated efficacy and safety services (IND). Most work is performed on contract basis and 100% of IP belongs to the client. Working with a number of tumorigenic cell lines and associated xenograft models we developed expertise ensuring good results both in terms of tumor take and functional tumor growth inhibition by known chemotherapy and experimental test compounds.

About Altogen Labs

Altogen Labs is a Texas-based biology CRO providing GLP laboratory compound testing services worldwide. We recognize that providing products and services in a timely fashion is absolutely critical to project success. Altogen Labs services includes generation of stable cell lines, tissue culture research services, biodistribution and imaging studies, protein expression analysis, tissue-targeted in vivo RNAi and high-throughput transfection assays. Altogen Labs is committed to meeting our client's expectations while maintaining high quality and integrity. We offer instant quotes, comprehensive service packages, and highly competitive pricing.

Contact

Altogen Labs

11200 Manchaca Road, Bldg 2, Suite 203,

Austin, TX, 78748

(512) 433-6177

Web: http://altogenlabs.com

E-mail: [email protected]

