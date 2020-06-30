Outstanding Foods Closes on $5M Financing Round Led by SternAegis Ventures

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outstanding Foods, maker of PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds, announced it has closed a $5M round of financing led by SternAegis Ventures. Additionally, the plant-based brand welcomes LA Laker JaVale McGee to its impressive roster of celebrity investors. With a desire to make plant-based eating Tasty as Hell™, Outstanding Foods creates snacks that everyone, from meat lovers to herbivores, can enjoy mindfully without sacrificing taste or texture.

Outstanding Foods is poised for growth thanks to the successful launch of PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds earlier this year, and is preparing to roll out new products with the latest funding round. This additional capital will facilitate faster R&D, nationwide marketing, retail expansion, and team development.

"This funding provides us with the opportunity to reach more consumers and give them more ways to snack on great-tasting, healthy, plant-based snacks," said Bill Glaser, CEO and co-founder of Outstanding Foods. "Consumers have been freaking out over our PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds that are Addictively Delicious and have the same protein content as beef. Soon they'll be able to experience other Outstanding snacks that we feel will be game changers!"

Outstanding Foods' partnership with JaVale McGee, a world-class athlete who has thrived on plant-based foods, will also show athletes, fans, and the world that a healthy protein-packed snack can be both nutritious and delicious. Lovers of traditional pork rinds and newcomers alike will find these guilt-free alternatives to be a slam dunk.

"PigOut Rinds are one of the best snacks I've tried," said McGee. "You'd never know they're plant-based and packed with clean protein to keep you fueled. I'm excited to join their team."

To celebrate the partnership, JaVale is giving away a year's supply of PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds and a signed jersey. To enter, follow @javalemcgee and @outstandingfoods and tag a friend in the comments section. JaVale will choose a winner on August 1.

