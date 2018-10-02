Outstanding Honor Bestowed upon Market Leader Inducted into Church's Chicken® Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken® has added a Market Leader to its prestigious Hall of Fame. As part of a gala awards ceremony at the company's annual Excellence in Leadership Conference, Church's CEO, Joe Christina, welcomed 40-year Church's Chicken® employee Oscar Andrade of Brownsville, Texas, as the fifth member of the Hall of Fame. Many refer to Andrade as "Mr. Brownsville" or "Mr. Chicken" due to his passion and involvement in both the Brownsville and Church's communities. Andrade has been recognized as one of the company's top performers time and time again, winning "Market Leader of the Year" three times during the course of his career. He is being bestowed with the brand's highest honor just as he makes his four-decade mark with Church's this year.

"The Church's Chicken Hall of Fame recognizes individuals that have made long-lasting and impactful contributions to the growth and stability of our great brand around the world," said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Chicken. "This award exemplifies the highest standard of commitment to the brand and its values."

Andrade, whose leadership mentality has resulted in the lowest employee and manager turnover rate in his market, and whose business tactics have been used by every leader at Church's as a benchmark, began his career as a cook. He later advanced to Team Trainer, followed by Shift Leader, Assistant Manager, Restaurant Manager, Training Manager and then to his present-day role as a Market Leader.

"Andre is dedicated to this brand and to the development of his team members; through that dedication he achieves amazing results, year after year," said Christina, as he began to describe Andrade, who in addition to his dedication to Church's and his major role in developing many leaders within the brand's family, is also very committed to and involved in his Brownsville community. He has donated food to the Youth Correction Center and has spoken to students on the topic of careers at Gladys Porter High School, among other efforts.

During the gala awards ceremony, Andrade was honored with a video salute of his successes as a market and community leader. "Oscar has spent four decades with the company and has been able to excel in all of his positions," said Christina. "He has been a true professional within the company and his community; I am honored to announce Oscar Andrade as our 2018 Church's Chicken Hall of Fame Inductee."

"I am so honored to receive this award and to be where I am with Church's today," said Andrade. "I would not be myself if I was not reaching for excellence, not just for Church's success, but for the success of the people at Brownsville; I owe this honor to them, to my family and of course, to my Church's Chicken family."

Oscar Andrade joins other Hall of Fame members: George Church, Sr. – the Founder of Church's Chicken; Francisco Gerardo Larrea – franchisee from Puerto Rico; Bob French – former Church's Chicken Regional Franchise Director; and Terry White – franchisee of 15 Church's restaurants throughout Alabama and Mississippi. Church's places great value in recognizing those that have paved the way to forming an iconic brand, 66 years in the making. The honor is not awarded on a regular schedule but is instead only presented to those who have gone above and beyond in service of the brand and their communities.

