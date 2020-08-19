Outstanding Service Earns Award of Excellence

BERKELEY, Calif., April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Line Tele Response of Berkeley, CA, has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2020 Award of Excellence for the 19th consecutive year. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's Trade Association for telecommunications and call center services providers, including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the U.K. Direct Line Tele Response was presented with the award at ATSI's 2020 Virtual Awards Presentation.

Ken Goldenberg, President and Owner of Direct Line Tele Response says, "I am incredibly proud of our staff. To earn this distinguished award, especially through the Covid-19 Pandemic, speaks volumes about our commitment to excellence. Our new moniker, 'Excellence While Essential, ' clearly defines the value we deliver to our clients."

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria include:

Response Time

Courteousness of Rep

Accuracy of Call

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"The ATSI Award of Excellence is a great way for our members and their employees to evaluate how they are providing service to their clients. It enables them to identify the things that make them great and the areas they can work on to get better. We have members that have been involved in the program for decades and are very proud each year when they win the award," says ATSI President Joseph Pores.

The award started 24 years ago to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

Now a nineteen-time winner Direct Line Tele Response earned the Platinum Plus Award. ATSI extends its congratulations to Direct Line Tele Response staff on their proven quality service to their clients.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national Trade Association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the U.K. offering specialized and enhanced operator-based services including call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services among others.

SOURCE Direct Line Tele Response