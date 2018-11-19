Ouzo Bay, The New Cornerstone Of Mizner Park, Arrives To South Florida, Taps The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ouzo Bay (www.OuzoBay.com) brought to Boca Raton by hospitality visionaries Alexander and Eric Smith of Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group, has appointed award-winning national brand specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record for the launch of their first Florida location and upcoming South Florida expansion. Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will promote Ouzo Bay as a Greek-influenced Mediterranean haven for locals seeking "dinnertainment", power executive dining and private events within an upscale-casual setting.

"Ouzo Bay has captured the attention of South Florida diners by consistently delivering high-quality dining and nightlife experiences in their swanky interiors, offering health-forward dishes simply by nature of their adherence to Blue Zone ingredients," says The Gab Group CEO Michelle Soudry. "From happy hour and power lunches to bridal showers and holiday gatherings, Ouzo Bay provides an atmosphere and hospitality that fosters a memorable experience."

Ouzo Bay Boca Raton uses fresh fish flown in daily to create signature dishes, along with fine-quality cuts of grass fed lamb, prime beef and organic chicken prepared with a focus on Mediterranean flavors and a strong Greek influence. The dishes are light yet satisfying, complemented by Ouzo Bay's posh full service bar, presenting hand-crafted cocktails, small batch whiskeys and a wine list featuring Greek wines.

"We're excited to open our doors in the beautiful, upscale Mizner Park center for our first location outside Maryland," says Smith. "It's a great opportunity to be able to serve high-quality seafood and ingredients in an authentic Mediterranean estiatorio to the South Florida market which is so known for fresh fare."

Ouzo Bay's interior is a modern reflection of Greek influences, featuring blue accent lighting to facilitate an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere throughout the 225-seat interior and 100-seat outdoor patio. The restaurant also features indoor and outdoor lounge areas and a private cigar room that comfortably seats 30.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts. Consistently ranked in the Top PR Agencies in South Florida, the agency's scope of services includes brand-focused PR, strategic marketing, consulting services and exceptional special events. For more information, visit www.thegabgroup.com.

