Ovation Brands® And Furr's Fresh Buffet® Honor All Military On Veterans Day With Free Meals, Nov. 12

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation Brands'® portfolio of restaurants - Old Country Buffet®, Ryan's®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® - and Furr's Fresh Buffet® are honoring veterans and all military this Veterans Day with a free meal at all their restaurants. On the observed Veterans Day holiday of Monday, November 12, 2018, veterans, active, retired and reserve military may enjoy a free buffet and non-bottled beverage at over 100 restaurants. The offer is available at participating locations while supplies last.

"It is a privilege to show our respect and gratitude to all military with this holiday meal offer," said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®. "Throughout the year, we extend an exclusive military discount to our service men and women, but for Veterans Day, we wanted to treat them to an even better deal with a free meal. All of our restaurants are stepping up for the occasion."

On November 12, veterans, as well as all active, retired and reserve military, will enjoy a free buffet and non-bottled beverage from open to close at all participating locations*. One offer per guest, per day.

The Ovation and Furr's brand restaurants proudly serve a wide variety of homestyle meals, complemented with an assortment of sides, salads and desserts. The restaurants offer a wholesome dining experience that caters to all ages.

For more information about Veterans Day, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.CountryBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

*Military may enjoy a free Market Plate (entrée, two sides and bread) and a beverage at the Furr's in Farmington, NM. This location is not a buffet.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr's Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 86 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan's® brands. Furr's Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across five states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.CountryBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jessica Chacoff

305-631-2283 x1010

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE Ovation Brands

Related Links

http://www.Ryans.com

