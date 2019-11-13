Ovation TV Partners With Charter Communications For 2019 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon its Stand for the Arts Awards initiative launched in 2017, Ovation, America's only arts network, will partner again with Charter Communications, Inc. in 2019 to recognize outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs in 12 of Charter's Spectrum markets across the country. The initiative is part of the independent network's national arts advocacy platform called Stand for the Arts, which will commit $120,000 to support arts education in these Spectrum markets. The announcement was made today by Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution Marketing, Ovation.

Stand for the Arts Awards are granted based on how well an organization empowers the community, builds strategic partnerships, drives engagement through volunteerism and delivers creative programming.

"Ovation is committed to advocating for access to the arts for all," said Mr. Doten. "Charter has a history of working closely with the communities it serves and in demonstrating its commitment to civic engagement and our partnership with them helps Ovation amplify its commitment to supporting the arts."

"These twelve local organizations are doing meaningful and creative work, and are strong examples of how access to the arts and arts education can bring diverse communities together and enrich the lives of people who live in them," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs at Charter. "Charter is excited to extend this partnership with Ovation for a third consecutive year; it's a great example of our commitment to better the lives of people in the communities we serve."

Each organization will be awarded a $10,000 Stand for the Arts grant to support their efforts. The Spectrum markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:

Albany Center Gallery (Albany, NY)

The mission of Albany Center Gallery is to promote and exhibit contemporary visual art produced by emerging and established artists living primarily in the region and to inspire interest and provide enjoyment to an increasingly diverse audience.

Art Center of Western Colorado (Grand Junction, CO)

Founded in 1958, The Art Center of Western Colorado is a regional arts organization dedicated to enriching lives by promoting the enjoyment and understanding of the arts.

Berkshire Museum (Pittsfield, MA)

Berkshire Museum combines art, science, and history to create thought-provoking experiences for all ages inside the Museum and throughout our community.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry of the Riverside Art Museum (Riverside, CA)

The Riverside Art Museum strives to integrate art into the lives of people in a way that engages, inspires, and builds community by presenting thought-provoking exhibits and providing quality art classes that instill a lifelong love of the arts. The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry of the Riverside Art Museum as Cheech Marin says, will be the "center of Chicano art, not only painting, but sculpture, photography, and video arts." Opening in 2021, The Cheech explores Chicano culture from the barrio to the Bay, cholos to Cesar Chavez, pre-Columbian to modern murals.

Creative City Project (Orlando, FL)

The Creative City Project's mission is to cultivate a thriving arts community in Orlando, nurture a deeper sense of ownership of and care for Orlando amongst its residents and to shape the global perception of our city as one known for innovation and creativity.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Dallas, TX)

The mission of Dallas Black Dance Theatre is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at its highest level of artistic excellence. DBDT accomplishes its mission through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures, reach diverse communities, and encompass ever-expanding global audiences. The company's key initiatives include professional dance concert performances, arts-in-education programs, community outreach activities and dance training classes.

East West Players (Los Angeles, CA)

Founded in 1965, East West Players is committed to raising the visibility of the Asian American experience by presenting inventive world-class theatrical productions, developing artists of color, and providing impactful youth education programs.

Guadalupe Cultural Arts (San Antonio, TX)

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents, preserves and promotes Latino, Chicano and Native American arts and culture through multi-disciplinary arts – dance, music, literature, media, theater, and visual arts.

Kumu Kahua Theatre (Honolulu, HI)

The mission of Kumu Kahua Theatre is to provide theatrical opportunities for the expression of local community lifestyles, whether contemporary or historical. To stage locally written plays set in Hawai'i or dealing with some aspect of the Hawaiian experience of residents; to provide training and theatrical experiences for local playwrights, director, performers and other theatrical artists; and to develop an increasingly large audience sensitive to plays and theatre pieces dealing specifically and truthfully with local subject matter.

Lima Symphony Orchestra (Lima, OH)

The Lima Symphony Orchestra recognizes the profound impact of classical music, and we are committed to bringing the power of music to every corner of our region. We are dedicated to preserving musical excellence as a living part of our community, now and for future generations, through performance, education, engagement and community partnerships. It is our responsibility -- and privilege -- to keep the arts relevant, to lead important social dialogues, to remove barriers and create a place of belonging and respect and finally to reflect accurately the people we serve in our programming, our audience and the musicians on our stage.

Louisville Leopard Percussionists (Louisville, KY)

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists, ordinary kids transformed by an extraordinary musical experience since 1993.

Muse Machine (Dayton, OH)

Muse changes the lives of young people through the arts.

For more information about Stand for the Arts and the Stand for the Arts Awards, visit: www.standforthearts.com

About OVATION America's Only Arts Network

Art has the power to inspire us, elevate our thinking, and awaken our senses. As an independent television, production and digital media company, OVATION has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically-acclaimed premium dramas, arts-related specials and documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION salutes innovative storytelling, lives for the art in entertainment, finds beauty in the everyday, and applauds art in unexpected places. OVATION is available to nearly 50M subscribers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on VOD. Through THE OVATION FOUNDATION, the company is committed to advocating for the arts, nationally and locally, and has provided more than $15M in contributions and in kind support to arts institutions and arts education. You can follow OVATION on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

SOURCE Ovation

Related Links

http://www.ovationtv.com

