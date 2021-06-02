Ovation TV's Statement on the Biden Administration's Proposed NEA Budget

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In light of the news that the Biden Administration submitted its first detailed budget proposal to Congress for fiscal year 2022, we wish to commend the proposed $33.5 million increase to the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The proposed budget of $201 million will bring the NEA to its highest level ever, proving that the Administration believes in the value of the arts. We hope to see this trend in funding continue to grow and match the arts industry's $877 billion contribution to the overall economy. $201 million is just a fraction of the arts industry's annual revenue. We continue to ask for an increased annual appropriation for the NEA to $1 billion."

Charles Segars

Chief Executive Officer, Ovation TV

Founder, Stand For The Arts

SOURCE Ovation

