Ovative Group on the Creation of Enterprise Marketing Return

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, a fast-growing digital media and measurement firm, announces the creation of Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR), a new metric and mindset committed to transforming the measure of marketing success. EMR as a metric incorporates e-commerce revenue, store revenue, future customer value, incrementality and product margin. Beyond the calculation, EMR is a new way of thinking that unifies marketing efforts and builds a common goal for every part of an organization to work toward.

"Metrics like Return on Ad Spend and last-click attribution only tell one piece of the story," said CEO Dale Nitschke. "We are challenging brands to look beyond those metrics to understand and maximize the return of their marketing investments -- and supporting them on that journey."

Ovative Group is partnering with marketing leaders at world-class brands such as Barneys New York, General Mills, Duluth Trading Company, Calvin Klein, Funko, Michigan Lottery, Sleep Number and more to leverage EMR to make the most of their marketing investments. Together, this group is challenging traditional marketing metrics in the spirit of transforming the industry.

"We're bringing together changemakers to challenge the status quo on the outdated way the marketing industry thinks about measurement. That means thinking beyond technology and pushing forward with a new mindset that will transform the measure of marketing success. We're incredibly passionate about this endeavor and we ask that you join us," said CEO Dale Nitschke.

At Ovative Group, we bring strategy, measurement, and media together under one roof to enable an enterprise approach to marketing that increases our clients' profitable revenue, strengthens their customer base and creates a competitive advantage. We are headquartered in the North Loop of Minneapolis in a brand-new office we're proud to call home in The Nordic building. To learn even more about us, please visit ovative.com

Craig Pladson

Ovative Group

612.245.6750

craig.pladson@ovative.com

Related Links

What is Enterprise Marketing Return?

Getting Your Organization Ready for Enterprise Marketing Return

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiVxeVxujSc

SOURCE Ovative Group