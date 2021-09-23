OVB takes pole position with new business venture

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Bank Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman announces the opening of Race Day Mortgage, Inc., a new subsidiary of Ohio Valley Bank. Race Day Mortgage is an online-only consumer direct mortgage company positioned to disrupt the mortgage industry by accelerating loan approval times and showing up in a personal capacity for their clients. Services are provided through convenient mobile and digital channels.

The Race Day Mortgage website can be found at www.racedaymortgage.com. The new company provides both new mortgages and refinancing of current mortgages. Currently, Race Day Mortgage serves the states of Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Utah, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Nevada with more states to be added in the near future and the goal of ultimately being available nationwide.

Bryan Stepp was named the president of Race Day Mortgage, and Scott Shockey is the secretary and treasurer. Both take up these new responsibilities in addition to their current roles at Ohio Valley Bank.

Under their direction, Race Day Mortgage has recruited an experienced team working remotely from across the country. Leading the lending team is Lisa Burke, who notes she is a strong believer in the power of homeownership and loves walking people through the process to realize their life goals. Burke brings with her 25 years of experience in the home lending industry.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns Ohio Valley Bank, with 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; Loan Central, with six tax preparation and loan offices in Ohio; and now Race Day Mortgage, an online-only consumer direct mortgage company. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Bryna Butler, (740) 578-3400, E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Ohio Valley Bank

