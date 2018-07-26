OVBC Announces Cash Dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 16, 2018, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on November 10, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 26, 2018. For nine consecutive years (36 quarters), OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. During the quarter, the Bank broke ground for two new, major building projects. OVB on the Square is a $5 million project to restore one of Ohio Valley Bank's first homes. The facility will be the new headquarters for the company in downtown Gallipolis. Also, the Ohio Valley Bank Bend Area Office will be constructed in Mason, West Virginia, with projected opening in early 2019.

"Our commitment to the communities we serve is stronger than ever, demonstrated by these development projects and an impressive nine years of reliable dividends to our loyal shareholders," commented Tom Wiseman, president and CEO, Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies' Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, (740) 446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

