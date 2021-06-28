Oveit Launches Streams.Live to Help Retailers Deliver a Better, More Modern and Interactive Shopping Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oveit, Inc. announces the official US launch of its live-stream shopping solution: Streams.Live . Now more than ever, retailers need to adapt the way they do business; they need to deliver more interactive, engaging, and entertaining shopping experiences - both online and offline. Streams.Live helps retailers of all sizes grow their business by combining interactive, live-video sessions with their current shopping experiences.

Evolving from the traditional "teleshopping" channels such as QVC and HSN, Streams.Live transforms the shopping process into a memorable and interactive experience.

With Streams.Live , buyers watch as a retailer or spokesperson gives a live, interactive, online presentation of their products. Shoppers may ask questions, exchange impressions with other users and at the moment of choice, and conveniently and seamlessly purchase with a simple click.

Shoppers are enjoying the convenience of being able to shop interactively from the comfort of their own home, office, phone, or tablet, and retailers are benefitting from the business-building effectiveness of The Solution; Streams.Live is generating 8 times more interaction through comments than other forms of content, and shoppers spend 3 times more time watching a live video versus a pre-recorded video.

"Online and offline are meant to coexist and complement each other. We wanted to develop a solution through which retailers and brands that sell direct to consumer, adapt to the new economic context, in which traffic in retail stores and sales generated in this channel are declining. Streams.Live is a tool that integrates easily into the sales cycle, is configured through a few clicks in the seller's website, and if the retailer does not have its own website, the whole experience can take place on a webpage automatically generated by the system, which is completely customizable", says Andrei Stefan, CEO of Oveit, Inc.

Streams.Live amplifies the benefits of impulse buying; the buttons integrated in the video facilitate the purchase of the product at the right time and reduce the risk of the potential buyer being distracted from the purchase route and leaving The Platform. The Platform incorporates artificial intelligence, including language analysis, mood analysis, and measures the level of interest in the retailer's products. Using this data, retailers obtain insightful information about consumer behavior, which allows them to better calibrate future live-streaming sessions, make adjustments to inventory, and increase their conversion rates.

The experience can be integrated into the retailer's website with a simple copy / paste while anyone can start a live-stream shopping session with just a few clicks. The solution also supports API integrations for more complex partnerships.

"We are already implementing projects worldwide with market leaders in industries such as Fashion & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronics, Home & Leisure, and we aim to have numerous other partnerships with large brands, as we now expand into the US," adds Mike Dragan, COO of Oveit.

A short Streams.Live video can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/470472031 . Interested retailers can learn more by visiting Streams.Live .

About Oveit

Oveit, Inc. is an Austin, TX-based technology company that is improving access to marketing and experiential commerce solutions through its products, including Streams.Live .

Oveit has so far launched cashless payments and loyalty solutions for events and venues, as well as access control and registration solutions for virtual and in-person events.

Oveit has been nominated as "one of the world's most disruptive technology innovators" by United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2019.

https://streams.live/

https://oveit.com

