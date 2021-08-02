Over $ 150 Billion growth expected in Global Online Tutoring Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The online tutoring market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the growing importance of STEM education as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (STEM, Language courses, and other courses) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The strong global demand for test preparation is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online tutoring market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online tutoring market covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Market Sizing

Online Tutoring Market Forecast

Online Tutoring Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

D2L Corp.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Varsity Tutors LLC

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Courses

Market segments

Comparison by Courses

STEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Courses

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

