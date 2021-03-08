Over $ 2 Billion Growth in Global Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 | 41% Growth to Originate in APAC | Technavio
Mar 08, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric fans market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key growth region in the market and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
The demand for premium appliances is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the increasing use of air conditioners might challenge growth.
https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-fan-market-industry-analysis
Electric Fans Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the ceiling fans segment in 2019. Factors such as the increasing use of ceiling fans as a decorative appliance, growing demand for luxury ceiling fan products, and rising number of product innovations are fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Electric Fans Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as an increasing number of government initiatives for the housing sector, cost-effective supply chain of electric fans, increasing demand for luxury fans, and rising number of product innovations will be crucial in driving the growth of the electric fan market in APAC during the forecast period.
China and India are the key markets for the electric fan market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.
Companies Covered:
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
- Delta T LLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hunter Fan Co.
- Orient Electric Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Phillips Lighting & Home
- Westinghouse Electric Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
