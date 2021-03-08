Over $ 2 Billion Growth in Global Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 | 41% Growth to Originate in APAC | Technavio

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-fan-market-industry-analysis

Electric Fans Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the ceiling fans segment in 2019. Factors such as the increasing use of ceiling fans as a decorative appliance, growing demand for luxury ceiling fan products, and rising number of product innovations are fueling the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Electric Fans Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as an increasing number of government initiatives for the housing sector, cost-effective supply chain of electric fans, increasing demand for luxury fans, and rising number of product innovations will be crucial in driving the growth of the electric fan market in APAC during the forecast period.

China and India are the key markets for the electric fan market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Companies Covered:

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Delta T LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Co.

Orient Electric Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Phillips Lighting & Home

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wall-mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 7: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 8: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing product innovations

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly fans

Rising demand for customized fans

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Delta T LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Co.

Orient Electric Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Phillips Lighting & Home

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

