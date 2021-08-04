Over $ 2 Bn growth expected in Iris Recognition Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aware Inc., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, Thales Group, and BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing need to reduce identity duplication will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Iris Recognition Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Iris Recognition Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government



Transportation



Healthcare



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Iris Recognition Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the iris recognition market in the communications equipment industry include Aware Inc., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, Thales Group, and BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Iris Recognition Market size

Iris Recognition Market trends

Iris Recognition Market industry analysis

The iris recognition market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased adoption of iris recognition in the government sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the vulnerability of biometrics systems will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the iris recognition market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Iris Recognition Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist iris recognition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the iris recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the iris recognition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iris recognition market vendors

