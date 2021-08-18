Over $ 3.76 Bn growth expected in Diabetic Food Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.

The growing influence of online retailing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diabetic Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Diabetic Beverages



Diabetic Dairy Products



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the diabetic food market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry include David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd., Danone SA, Fifty50 Foods, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Diabetic Food Market size

Diabetic Food Market trends

Diabetic Food Market analysis

The diabetic food market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diabetic food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Diabetic Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist diabetic food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the diabetic food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diabetic food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diabetic food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Diabetic beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diabetic dairy products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

David Chapmans Ice Cream Ltd.

Danone SA

Fifty50 Foods

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Strauss Group Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

