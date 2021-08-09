Over $ 4 Bn growth expected in Submarine Fiber Cable Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The report on the submarine fiber cable market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies rising demand for higher bandwidth as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The dropping installation costs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the submarine fiber cable market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The submarine fiber cable market covers the following areas:

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Sizing

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Forecast

Submarine Fiber Cable Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alcatel Submarine Networks Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Hexatronic Group AB

Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Prysmian Spa

SSG cable group

SubCom LLC

Global Fiber Optics Market - Global fiber optics market is segmented by Application (Telecom, Datacom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Submarine Power Cable Market - Global submarine power cable market is segmented by end-user (offshore wind, island connection and inter-country, offshore oil, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Investment Source

Market segments

Comparison by Investment source

Consortia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Investment Source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

