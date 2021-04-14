Over $ 5 Billion growth expected in Global Space Tourism Market featuring Airbus SE, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP | 17000+ Technavio Research Report

The space tourism market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Space Tourism Market Participants:

Airbus SE

The company offers a wide range of space portfolio services such as earth observation, telecom satellites, human spaceflight, launchers, space exploration, space equipment, and others.

Bigelow Aerospace LLC

The company offers space habitat module, the B330 which is a next-generation inflatable space habitat.

Blue Origin Enterprises LP

The company offers spacecraft for space tourism under the name, New Shepard.

Space Tourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Space tourism market is segmented as below:

Type

Suborbital Tourism



Orbital Tourism

Technology

Innovators



Early Adopters



Early Majority

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The space tourism market is driven by the increased spending on travel and tourism. In addition, increasing investments in space tourism are expected to trigger the space tourism market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

