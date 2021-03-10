Over $ 500 Million Growth in Global Anti-Fatigue Mat Market 2021-2025 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The anti-fatigue mat market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Anti-Fatigue Mat Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers products such as Safety-Walk Cushion Matting 3270/3270E.

American Mat Rubber

American Mat Rubber operates its business through segments such as Floor Products and Industrial Products. The company offers products such as Comfort Flow, Comfort Flow Tile.

American Pro Marketing LLC

American Pro Marketing LLC operates its business through segments such as Anti Fatigue Floor Mats and Ergonomic Shoes. The company offers products such as Smart Step Comfort Mats - Barista Premium Anti-Fatigue Mat and Smart Step Comfort Mats - Smooth Premium Anti-Fatigue Mat.

Anti-Fatigue Mat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anti-fatigue mat market is segmented as below:

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The anti-fatigue mat market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector. In addition, other factors such as multiple benefits of using anti-fatigue mats are expected to trigger the anti-fatigue mat market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

