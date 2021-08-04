Over $ 6 Bn growth expected in Plant-Based Protein Products Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Factors such as the expanding global vegan population base and the growing prominence of private label brands will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The plant-based protein products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Plant-Based Protein Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Soy Protein



Wheat Protein



Pea Protein



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the plant-based protein products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Mann Packing Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and The Kroger Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Plant-Based Protein Products Market size

Plant-Based Protein Products Market trends

Plant-Based Protein Products Market industry analysis

The growth in organized retailing is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the increasing number of product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plant-based protein products market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Plant-based Meat Market - Global plant-based meat market is segmented by type (plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market - Global plant-based burger patties market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based protein products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plant-based protein products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plant-based protein products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based protein products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Mann Packing Co. Inc.

Omega Protein Corp.

PepsiCo Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

The Kroger Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

