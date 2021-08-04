Over $ 6 Bn growth expected in Plant-Based Protein Products Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 6.04 billion is expected in the plant-based protein products market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the plant-based protein products market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report
Factors such as the expanding global vegan population base and the growing prominence of private label brands will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The plant-based protein products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Plant-Based Protein Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Soy Protein
- Wheat Protein
- Pea Protein
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the plant based protein products market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43044
Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the plant-based protein products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Mann Packing Co. Inc., Omega Protein Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and The Kroger Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Plant-Based Protein Products Market size
- Plant-Based Protein Products Market trends
- Plant-Based Protein Products Market industry analysis
The growth in organized retailing is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the increasing number of product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plant-based protein products market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Plant-based Meat Market - Global plant-based meat market is segmented by type (plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market - Global plant-based burger patties market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Plant-Based Protein Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based protein products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the plant-based protein products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plant-based protein products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based protein products market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Cargill Inc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Mann Packing Co. Inc.
- Omega Protein Corp.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Tate & Lyle Plc
- The Kroger Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/plant-based-protein-products-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/plant-based-protein-products-market
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article