Over $ 639 Mn growth in Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025 | Rising Demand for Water Dispensers to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot and cold water dispensers market is poised to grow by USD 639.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlantis, Blue Star Ltd., Celli Spa, Culligan International Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Primo Water Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for water dispensers and increase in the adoption of multiple marketing strategies by key vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, low product replacement cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bottled
- Plumbed-in
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hot and cold water dispensers market report covers the following areas:
- Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market size
- Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market trends
- Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market industry analysis
This study identifies multiple advantages associated with the use of water dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the hot and cold water dispensers market growth during the next few years.
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hot and cold water dispensers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hot and cold water dispensers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hot and cold water dispensers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot and cold water dispensers market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bottled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plumbed-in - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlantis
- Blue Star Ltd.
- Celli Spa
- Culligan International Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pentair Plc
- Primo Water Corp.
- Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
- Waterlogic Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
