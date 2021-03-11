Over $ 80 Billion Growth in Specialty Coffee Shops Market During 2020-2024 | Increasing Consumption of Coffee to Drive Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., McDonald's Corp., MTY Food Group Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., and Whitbread Plc. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing consumption of coffee has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Specialty Coffee Shops Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 42% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period. Similarly, the independent coffee shops segment is expected to lead the growth of the market during 2020-2024.

Type

Independent Coffee Shops



Chain Coffee Shops

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The specialty coffee shops market report covers the following areas:

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Size

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Trends

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies new promotional strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the Specialty Coffee Shops Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty coffee shops market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the specialty coffee shops market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the specialty coffee shops market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty coffee shops market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Costa Ltd.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

MTY Food Group, Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Whitbread Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

