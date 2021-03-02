Over 1,100 Auctions on HiBid.com Generated $36.8M in Last Week's Sales; Bid Now on Antiques, Model Trains, and More

OCALA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In last week's sales on HiBid.com, a total of 1,145 auctions generated more than $36.8 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Approximately 954,000 bidders placed 1.61 million bids per day, on average, resulting in over 400,000 lots sold across webcast and online-only auctions.

HiBid.com is the leading auction platform for buying and selling assets spanning hundreds of categories, including art, antiques, jewelry, household items, toys, tools, and real estate. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers a comprehensive auction management platform that supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

February 22nd-28th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $36,888,196

Gross Merchandise Volume: $67,343,985

Lots Sold: 417,671

Online-Only Auctions: 1,053

Webcast Auctions: 92

Average Bidders Per Day: 954,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.61 million

Current Auctions

The list below offers just a handful of the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find nearby auctions. Across these and other events, bidders can bid now on model trains, antiques, jewelry, motorcycles, and a Volkswagen Passat.

Huge Hobby Train Estate Collection Online-Only Auction

Seller: Bumblebee Auction

Dates: December 9th, 2020-March 9th, 2021

Lots: 1,795

Car, Antique, and Jewelry Online-Only Auction

Seller: Kenny Bland Auctions & Appraisals, LLC

Dates: February 14th-March 9th

Lots: 54

Motorcycle Online Auction

Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S

Dates: February 26th-March 17th

Lots: 10

