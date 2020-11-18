Over 1,400 From Coast to Coast to Sleep Out for Youth Experiencing Homelessness on November 19

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, in a powerful show of support and solidarity for youth overcoming homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, business leaders, celebrities, individuals and families from all walks of life will step out of their homes for the Covenant House Sleep Out, a virtual event sponsored by Delta Air Lines.

"Young people facing homelessness are always vulnerable, but never more so than now, amid the pandemic and approaching winter," said Covenant House President and CEO Kevin Ryan. "Some 4.2 million young people will experience homelessness this year. Participating in this virtual Covenant House Sleep Out supports our frontline staff to do their quietly heroic work of keeping our young people safe and loved."

The Covenant House Sleep Out will bring participants together virtually for a night of solidarity and fundraising to support young people facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can sleep out from anywhere — a backyard, porch, terrace, garage, kitchen floor, or car, so long as it's safe and legal — and raise urgently needed funds for Covenant House, spread awareness about the youth homelessness crisis, and send a powerful message of solidarity to our youth.

"I've been participating in the Covenant House Sleep Out movement since it began 10 years ago," said Brian Cashman, senior vice president & general manager of the New York Yankees and a Covenant House International board member. "What keeps bringing me back year after year are the amazing young people at Covenant House. Although the Sleep Out can't be at Yankee Stadium like it was last year due to COVID-19, we'll still be able to meet virtually some of the amazing people who make this work possible, including front line staff and some of our current and former residents. It will be an unforgettable night."

"This Sleep Out gives every person across the country the extraordinary opportunity to make an immediate and long-lasting difference in the lives of young people experiencing homelessness," said Ryan. "It is a do-it-yourself event, and a night when we can stand together as a nation to fight for the lives and the rights of homeless kids … the right to a home; the right to food; the right to guidance; the right to an education; to be free from sexual, emotional, or physical abuse; to be free from exploitation by pimps and traffickers."

A special thank you to our event sponsors: Bridge Investment Group, Delta Air Lines, Leesa Sleep, and Tao Group Hospitality.

To join the Covenant House Sleep Out on November 19 or to support participants, learn more at www.sleepout.org.

