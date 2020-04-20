"Over 1 million Zakat beneficiaries through the Refugee Zakat Fund", UNHCR reveals, urging continued Islamic Philanthropy contributions amid COVID-19 emergency

Other donations to the UNHCR Refugee Zakat Fund were from individuals, institutional partners and philanthropists. These donations have helped provide lifesaving assistance to a total of 191,497 vulnerable families (1,025,014 individuals).

On March 25th, UNHCR appealed for $255 million for its urgent push to curb the risk and lessen the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks on vulnerable communities. Funds are critical to urgently support preparedness and response in situations of forced displacement over the next nine months.

"Imagine trying to cope with this (the coronavirus pandemic) crisis with no access to soap and water to wash your hands. No hope of isolating yourself because of overcrowded conditions. No shelter to stay safely inside. Imagine having to do this after already having been forced by war to flee your home and your family. This is the tragic reality today for far too many refugees and displaced families around the world," said Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in a video statement.

The Refugee Zakat Fund was launched by UNHCR in 2019, as a trusted, compliant and effective distributor harnessing the power of Zakat to transform the lives of the most vulnerable refugee and IDPs. Since its first year of inception in 2019, the fund has assisted more than one million vulnerable beneficiaries worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raefah Makki

Campaign and Advocacy Officer, UNHCR MENA

[email protected]

SOURCE UNHCR

Related Links

https://www.unhcr.org/en-us

