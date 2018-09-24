Over $11 Million in Equipment Sold this Week on AuctionTime.com
18:09 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment on Wednesday. Over 300 sellers from all over the world sold more than 1,700 assets through the weekly, online-only auction platform. This week's auctions accepted bids from over 4,800 bidders in 49 U.S. states and 26 countries worldwide. AuctionTime.com holds timed auctions for farm equipment, construction equipment, trucks, and trailers every single week. New auction listings are added constantly, and bidding is free.
Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights From This Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: Over $11 million
Total participating bidders: More than 4,800
Total assets sold: Over 1,700
2017 Bobcat S740 Skid Steer
Final Bid: $18,000 (USD)
Seller: Ogorzolka Enterprise
2015 New Holland L230 Skid Steer
Final Bid: $27,300 (USD)
Seller: Stillwell Sales, LLC
2014 Volvo L90G Wheel Loader
Final Bid: $91,000 (USD)
Seller: Tri-State Truck & Equipment Inc.
2008 John Deere 7350
Final Bid: $52,600 (USD)
Seller: Lehman Auctions LLC
2016 Peterbilt 389
Final Bid: $106,600 (USD)
Seller: Hamilton Equipment LLC
2017 Wilson Commander
Final Bid: $27,600 (USD)
Seller: Hamilton Equipment LLC
1995 John Deere 9500
Final Bid: $20,000 (USD)
Seller: Midwest Equipment Auctions
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
